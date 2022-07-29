Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

True crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven, BBC adaptation of Lucy Kirkwood’s unflinching play Maryland, and two hidden gems.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Disney+, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, and more.

Can Spiderman star Andrew Garfield carry this gritty detective drama? Does Kirkwood’s screen adaptation capture the exhaustion, fury and fear surrounding women’s safety?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.