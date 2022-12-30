'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clip

A clip of Fox News' Tucker Carlson defending Andrew Tate has resurfaced, just hours after he was arrested in Romania in connection with human trafficking.

"They're telling us he's a criminal. Okay: has he been charged? Who are the victims?", Carlson says in the clip of the controversial star in August of this year.

It stemmed from Andrew Tate's original social media ban back in August for hate and misogyny, leading the right-wing news host to dub him the "most-censored" man in the world.

