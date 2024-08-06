New Banksy artwork depicts goat perched on top of wall in London

A new Banksy artwork featuring a goat perched on top of a wall has appeared in London.

The new piece, near Kew Bridge in Richmond, shows the animal's silhouette with rocks falling down below it and a CCTV camera pointed at it.

Banksy seemingly claimed responsibility for the artwork by posting an image of it on Instagram.

It comes after a migrant boat created by the artist was crowdsurfed during Idles' and Little Simz's Glastonbury sets in June.

Following criticism from then-home secretary James Cleverly, Banksy said the reaction to the piece was "a bit over the top."