Has Banksy returned? New tree mural in London prompts speculation

A new tree mural painted in north London has fuelled rumours it could have been created by Banksy.

The artwork, on the side of a building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park, features shades of green painted behind a cut-back tree with a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose to the side.

It appeared on Sunday, 17 March, but it has not been confirmed who painted the piece.

Banksy usually claims responsibility for art by posting on his social media pages, which he had not done at the time of reporting.