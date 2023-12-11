Barbie takes on Oppenheimer in first batch of Golden Globes 2024 nominations

Barbie and Oppenheimer led the way in Monday's (11 December) Golden Globes 2024 nominations.

With nine and eight nominations respectively, the films appeared to be the frontrunners - followed by Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things with seven each.

The 2024 nominations were announced by Cedric the Entertainer and That ‘70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama.

It came after a membership shake-up in which the voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), made changes to improve diversity among its members.