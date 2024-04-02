Tearful Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item linked to slavery

A BBC Antiques Roadshow expert became emotional as he refused to value an item linked to the slave trade on Sunday's (31 March) episode.

Ronnie Archer-Morgan assessed a disc of ivory a guest said she bought 36 years ago for £3; it was engraved with the name of a person and a ship, which he said signified it belonged to an indigenous trader from Nigeria.

The visibly emotional antiquarian explained his great-grandmother was a returned slave from Nova Scotia who came back to Sierra Leone.

"I do not want to put a price on something that signifies such an awful business," he said.