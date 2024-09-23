Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell item after surprise valuation

An Antiques Roadshow guest refused to part ways with an item after a surprising valuation on Sunday's (22 September) episode of the BBC show filmed at Thirlestane Castle in the Scottish Borders.

The guest brought cycling badges that her great-grandfather, who lost an arm in the First World War, had earned pedalling from Swindon to London and back in under nine hours.

She appeared to be shocked as expert Paul Atterbury revealed his valuation, explaining the amount was due to some of the badges being made out of gold and relating to particular events.

"It's not going anywhere," the guest responded.