Scott Mills opens first Radio 2 Breakfast show with special pledge to listeners

Scott Mills opened his first BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday morning (27 January) with a special pledge to his listeners.

The 51-year-old has taken over from Zoe Ball, who stepped down to “focus on family”, having replaced Chris Evans in the slot in 2019.

Mills vowed to give the coveted slot "absolutely everything," reassuring listeners they could reach out to him "any time [they] feel like it."

“It’s your voice, your stories and your life that’s going to make this show into something that I really hope you come to adore and look forward to every day. That’s my aim," he added.