BBC Radio 1 star announces pregnancy live on air leaving co-stars stunned

A BBC Radio 1 star has revealed her pregnancy live on air, much to the surprise of her co-hosts.

Katie Thistleton announced she is expecting her first child with husband Alex on Wednesday (30 October), leaving co-stars Mollie King and Matt Edmondson very excited.

The 35-year-old announced her pregnancy while hosting a quiz for her colleagues.

She said: “I've got a question for you guys and that is, ‘What is the last message that you were sent on WhatsApp. So if you could all open your WhatsApps, please’.”

There was then a lot of screaming, as the DJ explained she had sent her colleagues a scan photo.