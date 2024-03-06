Watch unseen colour footage of The Beatles expected to fetch £10,000 at auction

Unseen colour footage of The Beatles from 1964 shows the backstage footage of the band’s performances.

The reel of 8mm film, which has no sound, shows the legendary musicians performing on Ready Steady Go! and the Around The Beatles television special.

None of the 18 minutes of footage has been previously released or published, auction house Omega Auctions said.

The film belonged to Teddy Fader, who worked as a lighting supervisor for ITV production company Associated-Rediffusion.

A letter transferring copyright from Mr Fader will be provided to the winning bidder.

It will be auctioned on 26 March.