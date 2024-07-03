LBC host Tom Swarbrick caused a stir in the This Morning studio when he suggested “burning” UEFA’s headquarters “to the ground” over a potential Jude Bellingham ban at the Euros.

Slamming his pen on the table in a heated manner, Swarbrick brought up UEFA being headquarter in Switzerland - the same country England are due to play on Saturday (6 July) in the quarter finals - suggesting there could be something more sinister at play.

“I’m not going to start a conspiracy but if they ban Jude Bellingham, we burn the place to the ground”, he added, prompting gaps from the hosts.

“There is no way that they can ban this guy.”