Music Box revisited: Benjamin Zephaniah reveals how he became an author

Revisit the 2017 Music Box interview with Benjamin Zephaniah, who has died aged 65, where he revealed how he became an author.

The writer and poet spoke to musician Loyle Carner about transitioning from poetry to novels and beating stereotypes people had of him.

“Because I was so well known for political poetry and campaigning and all that stuff, everybody was expecting a kind of black, Brixton novel,” the poet told Carner.

“And I thought no, I want to show people that I can write.”

Watch the full Music Box interview here, where the pair discussed art, Shakespeare, family, and everything in between as they struck up an instant friendship.