Watch: Brie Larson left stunned by Johnny Depp question at Cannes Film Festival

Brie Larson appeared stunned after being singled out to share her thoughts on Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Marvel star attended a press conference with other members of the jury where she was asked how she felt about Depp’s film “opening the festival” and if she planned on seeing it.

“You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically,” Larson responded.

“Well, you’ll see, I guess, if I see it, and I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do,” she added after the journalist clarified his question.

