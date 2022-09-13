Brie Larson doesn’t know if ‘anyone wants’ her to keep playing Captain Marvel

Brie Larson has told Variety magazine that she doesn’t know if “anyone wants” her to keep playing the lead role in Captain Marvelfilms.

When asked during an interview how long she would play protagonist Carol Danvers, Ms Larson candidly replied: “I don’t know ... Does anyone want me to do it again?”

Fans took to social media to express support for the 31-year-old, with many interpreting her response as a reference to the harassment she has received online from some Marvel fans.

Larson will next reprise the role of Carol Danvers in the upcoming release, The Marvels.

