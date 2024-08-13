First Celebrity MasterChef contestant eliminated after night of ‘disasters’

This year's first Celebrity Masterchef contestant was eliminated after a night of "disasters" in the episode broadcast on Tuesday, 13 August.

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby, radio presenter Snoochie Shy, Steps member Ian 'H' Watkins, This Morning presenter Craig Doyle, and broadcaster Edith Bowman are among the famous faces cooking up a storm in the 2024 series.

The stars are among 20 celebrities who will be put through their paces in six weeks of cooking challenges on the BBC show.

In Tuesday's episode, the contestants faced the under-the-cloche challenge where they created a dish from scratch before delivering a two-course dinner party menu.