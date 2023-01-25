Chinonye Chukwu, the director behind Till, shared a message stating that Hollywood is "committed to upholding whiteness."

It comes after the biopic on Mamie Till-Bradley, the mother of murdered 14-year-old Emmett Till, received zero Oscars nominations.

In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old said: "We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women.

"Regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy."

