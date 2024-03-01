Geri Horner’s close friend Myleene Klass has spoken out after what appeared to be a series of sexually suggestive messages between Christian Horner and a female subordinate were leaked.

The F1 team principal, 50, was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal probe, following allegations from a female colleague which were strongly denied.

But less than 24 hours later a series of WhatsApp texts and photographs were released, reigniting the scandal.

Appearing on Loose Women on Friday (1 March), Klass said: “All I can think of is there is a family at the heart of this.”

Klass then spoke of her own experience when her relationship broke down in the public eye.