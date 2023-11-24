Christine McGuinness: ‘Autism made me leave school before I was 14’

TV personality Christine McGuinness has revealed she left school before she turned 14 due to her struggles with autism.

The model opened up about her personal experiences in a special episode of Loose Women on Friday (24 November).

McGuinness said: “When I was at school it was never understood, it was always that I was naughty or a problem, or a challenge.

“Academically I was great, but I think I was a massive frustration for the school and staff. I just couldn’t focus, I couldn’t finish the work.

“I just got myself into trouble and unfortunately, I left school before I was 14.”