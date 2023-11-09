Coleen Rooney speaks of husband Wayne’s affair for first time: ‘It’s been a battle’

Coleen Rooney has spoken of her husband Wayne’s affair in a live TV interview on This Morning.

Coleen appeared on the show on Thursday (9 November) to promote her new book and was asked about her marriage and husband Wayne’s infidelity.

She said: “The relationship with Wayne has been hard over the years, but there has always been love there, so why give up on it?

“It’s been hard at times. It’s been a battle, but people only see what is in the press. it is nice to explain what has happened.

“It’s out there, we have dealt with it and moved on.”