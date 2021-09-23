Diablo 2: Resurrected, a remaster of the original action-RPG from 2000, has released today for the PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. To advertise the game, Blizzard Entertainment has made a live-action trailer featuring Simu Liu, who plays the title character in the most recent Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Diablo 2: Resurrected takes place shortly after the events of the first game and sees players choose one of five character classes to thwart the returning Diablo.

Activision Blizzard is currently facing a lawsuit for allegedly fostering a hostile work environment.