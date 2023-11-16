Princess Diana’s former royal butler Paul Burrell had to look away when The Crown’s scene of the fatal Paris car crash that killed her was shown on ITV’s Lorraine.

Burrell said: “I can't watch that, it's too graphic and too much. It will upset William and Harry and upset a lot of people watching that. It's very emotional isn't it.”

Appearing on Thursday’s show (16 November), he said he was finding the latest series of the Netflix drama “very difficult.”

He added: “I am going to be critical of it because it is a dramatisation of it. It's Hollywood, it's not real life.”