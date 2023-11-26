Watch: The Doctor and Donna see brand-new Tardis for first time

The Doctor and Donna Noble were stunned at their first glimpse of the brand-new Tardis in the first of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special episodes.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate have reprised their iconic roles for three episodes that will lead to Ncuti Gatwa’s time as the Fifteenth Doctor.

This clip shows the pair stepping into the updated version of the iconic time machine.

“The Star Beast”, the first of the three episodes, has been praised as “gloriously eccentric” and “an unabashed homage to heartwarming 1980s escapism.”