Drake Bell responds to police claims that he was ‘missing and endangered’

Drake Bell has spoken out after police pleaded with the public to report sightings of the Nickolodeon star, as he was filed as missing.

Daytona Beach Police Department described the 36-year-old as ‘missing and endangered’, sparking panic among his fans.

He reportedly was last seen outside a high school on Wednesday (12 April), and hadn’t been heard from since.

However, Bell insists this wasn’t the case, later tweeting: “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

