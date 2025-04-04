Independent TV
Ed Sheeran takes over King’s Cross for surprise performance
Ed Sheeran surprised Londoners with a lunchtime performance of his new single "Azizam" outside King's Cross station on Friday, 4 April.
It followed a morning of promotions for the singer, as he travelled around the capital on a pink double-decker bus to celebrate his upcoming eighth studio album.
Earlier this week, Sheeran kicked off the celebration of his new single in the capital, where a giant pink heart with the song's title at its centre appeared in Covent Garden.
