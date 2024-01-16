Kieran Culkin tells wife he wants another baby as he accepts Emmy award

Kieran Culkin tearfully told his wife that he wants more children as he accepted the award for best actor in a drama series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, 15 January.

The actor, 41, scooped the accolade for his performance as Roman Roy in Succession.

Paying tribute to his wife Jazz Charlton during an emotional speech, Culkin said: “Thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids. Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so much.

“And Jazz - I want more. You said maybe, if I win.”