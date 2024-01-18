Dame Esther Rantzen issues plea as daughter fights back tears live on-air

Dame Esther Rantzen has said she might not live long enough to see assisted dying debated in Parliament as she made an emotional plea.

In a video recorded for Loose Women and shown on Wednesday’s show (17 January), Dame Esther said: "I don't know if I'll live long enough to see this debated in parliament but if you do agree with me, please, please make your views known to your MP and for those that disagree.”

The video was shown as her daughter Rebecca was a guest on the show. She fought back tears as she discussed her mother’s decision to sign up for assisted suicide and how she was coping.