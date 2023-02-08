Fawlty Towers is set to be rebooted by John Cleese and his daughter, Camilla, after more than 40 years.

The pair are expected to write and star in the revival, which is currently in development.

Cleese, 83, will reprise his role as Basil Fawlty and Camilla will play the hotelier’s recently returned long-lost daughter.

The new series will explore how the misanthropic Basil navigates the modern world.

Fawlty Towers was originally written by Cleese and his then-wife and co-star Connie Booth and ran for two series on BBC Two in 1975 and 1979.

