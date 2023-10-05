Ferne McCann breastfeeds baby Finty during live TV interview

Ferne McCann has been praised by fans for breastfeeding her baby during a live television interview.

The reality star, who recently gave birth to her second child - daughter Finty- appeared on Channel 4’s Packed Lunch with Steph McGovern on Wednesday.

While speaking about life as a mother of two, Ferne told Steph that Finty was hungry and then proceeded to feed her.

She also revealed how she had tried breast milk herself, admitting she was curious about what it tasted like and said: “It is like liquid gold.”

Fearne was praised by fans following the show. One person said: “So good to see a woman breastfeeding on TV...this is normal, we shouldn’t hide this.”