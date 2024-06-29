Gabby Logan has revealed she has taken up a new hobby at the age of 51.

The BBC Sports presenter explained how she has taken to playing a pink recorder as she promoted her new book The Midlife Point.

Appearing on The One Show on Friday (28 June), Ms Logan said: “It is important to keep testing yourself.

“Someone bought me one [a recorder] and it took me back to basics.”

Discussing midlife and how to help people through difficult stages, the presenter said: “It is a period of life that should be embraced

“There’s loads to be excited about.”