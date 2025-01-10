What’s it like being inside the mind of Nick Frost? 

Get Away is a new film from the mind of Nick Frost — but what’s it really like inside there?

The horror-comedy, set in Sweden, follows a family of four (Frost, Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft and Maisie Ayres) whose holiday takes an unexpected turn when they discover the remote island they’re staying on is inhabited by a serial killer.

Speaking at the movie’s premiere in London on Tuesday, 7 January, Frost’s co-star Bea praised the Hot Fuzz actor for the “beautiful kaleidoscope of silliness and joy” inside his head, which Croft described as the “best world to exist in.”