How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

Following the deaths of two people at a gig in Brixton Academy in December 2022, many are calling for the closure of the iconic London venue. If Brixton Academy closes it will join the long list of of smaller music venues that are dissapearing at least once a month in the UK. It's a hard time to be in music the industry according to Mark Davyd, the CEO and Founder of Music Venue Trust, who is here to answers your questions about the state of live music in the UK.

Sign up for our newsletters.