Girls Aloud reveal why they will tone down costumes on 2024 tour

Girls Aloud are not planning to wear risque outfits for the reunion tour next year - for a very important reason.

The iconic pop group will embark on a huge UK and Ireland tour in 2024, as the surviving members reveal plans to celebrate their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.

“It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later,” Cheryl Tweedy said, as the tour was announced.

However, the Girls Aloud stars won’t be rocking the arenas in their trademark outfits from years gone by for one simple reason - they don’t want to embarrass their children.