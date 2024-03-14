A Good Morning Britain presenter got stuck in a fox mask after a live report as host Kate Garraway struggled to keep a straight face.

Noel Phillips donned the mask as he visited a Virginia wildlife rescue centre on Thursday (14 March) for a special report after it was revealed staff there are dressing up in a fox mask to feed an orphaned cub.

The US correspondent can be seen struggling to get out of the mask and as the report cuts back to Garraway, she is seen laughing.

She asked:"I assume Melissa in the wildlife centre had a much smaller head than you. Was that the problem?”.