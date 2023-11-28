Independent TV
I’m A Celeb’s Grace Dent says her heart is broken in goodbye letter read to campmates
I’m A Celebrity’s Grace Dent says her heart is broken in a goodbye letter read to her jungle campmates.
Dent, 50, left the jungle on medical grounds, with her departure announced by presenters Ant and Dec at the start of Monday’s show (27 November)
A letter from Dent was read out by her fellow campmate Nick Pickard, prompting a tearful reaction from others, including Danielle Harold.
The food critic clearly struggled during her first week in camp, telling fellow campmate Josie Gibson that she’d “had enough” during the episode on Friday 24 November.
