Fears Nella Rose could quit I’m A Celebrity as YouTube star complains about trials

I’m A Celebrity’s Nella Rose has sparked fears she could quit the jungle as she expressed concerns over the number of trials she has to do.

The YouTube star appeared downbeat as she returned from her latest trial with fellow campmate Sam Thompson in Sunday night’s episode (27 November).

Speaking to EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, Rose said: “Sam was a really good sport.

“Realistically I am going to have to do 10 more of these. It’s a lot.”

Harold expressed her concerns for Rose, who sat alone on a rock looking pensive.

Harold told producers: “It’s starting to get to her now.”