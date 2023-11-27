Grace Dent’s last moments in the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle saw her comforted by her fellow campamates.

The food critic quit the reality show after a week in the Australian jungle, with ITV confirming the news in a statement saying she had left on “medical grounds”.

Dent, 50, said “I just want to go home” during Sunday night’s episode of the survival reality series.

Sunday night’s show also saw Dent chosen alongside Josie Gibson to take part in the Down The Tubes trial.

Dent appeared shaken when her name was read out by Ant and Dec. She was then seen being comforted by campmates Nella Rose and Jamie Lynn Spears.