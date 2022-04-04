Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:55
Grammys 2022: Five key moments from the awards ceremony
The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night and it was an event full of drama and emotion.
R&B duo Silk Sonic and teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo dominated the major categories, winning seven prizes between them.
Away from the awards, the emotion of the night will not be soon forgotten, with touching tributes paid to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died just over a week ago.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky also made a surprise address at the Grammy's, urging the musicians to help support his nation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:31
Tom Parker's Pointless Celebrities episode leaves viewers in tears as he wins jackpot for charity
00:58
Grammy Awards pay tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
00:27
Doja Cat nearly misses Grammy win due to ill-timed bathroom break
01:00
Ukraine president Zelensky delivers speech at the Grammys
01:55
Grammys 2022: Five key moments from the awards ceremony
01:00
Ukraine president Zelensky delivers speech at the Grammys
00:58
Grammy Awards pay tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
01:07
Six confirmed dead after Sacramento shooting in busy nightlife area
00:13
Trevor Noah opens Grammys by poking fun at Will Smith Oscars slap
00:38
Pensioner 'rides the bus to stay warm' amid energy crisis
00:27
Doja Cat nearly misses Grammy win due to ill-timed bathroom break
01:19
Grant Shapps attacks new onshore wind turbines as ‘eyesore on the hills’
00:30
Alan Partridge takes a swipe at P&O Ferries' staff sackings on Saturday Night Takeaway
00:44
Prince Charles lends Eastenders star his coat after she complains it’s freezing
01:13
Thick plumes of smoke seen in aftermath of Odesa missile strikes
00:41
SNL: Michael Che roasts Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith after Oscars slap
02:21
Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s 'despicable attacks' against Ukraine civilians
31:23
Watch live as Sacramento mayor holds news conference on deadly shooting which killed six people
00:50
'This is the torture of the whole nation': Zelensky says Russia is committing 'genocide'
00:53
Girl takes mum to Stormzy concert and she knows every lyric flawlessly
00:56
TV presenter Jean Johannson says racism in Scotland ‘getting worse’
01:04
Transport Secretary rules out rationing and says focus should be on wind power
01:00
13-year-old Ukrainian girl caught in Russian strike survives shrapnel to the brain
01:23
Ukrainian journalist speaks out after he was hurt covering humanitarian efforts
01:13
Thick plumes of smoke seen in aftermath of Odesa missile strikes
00:38
Pensioner 'rides the bus to stay warm' amid energy crisis
00:47
Convoy of buses arrives in Zaporizhzhia after Mariupol evacuation of civilians
01:12
Vladimir Putin 'bathes in blood to boost his sex drive'
00:42
Blasts tear through Enerhodar near nuclear power plant
00:52
Ukrainian refugees enjoy cinema trips as Polish movies dubbed in Ukrainian
00:59
Just Stop Oil protesters lock themselves onto an oil drum and block oil depots across the country
12:58
Watch live as Argentina marks 40th anniversary of Falklands war
02:30
Amazon workers at NYC warehouse vote to unionize
01:21
Pope blasts Vladimir Putin for launching ‘savage’ war
00:36
Dash camera footage shows Pennsylvania man pull gun on Uber driver
01:34
The Falklands War 40th anniversary – timeline of the conflict
01:10
The moment two veterans are reunited four decades after the Falklands war
01:00
Scientists invent moving slime that could be used in human digestive systems
00:31
Andrew Garfield appears to mock Will Smith Oscars slap in new video
01:54
White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejects resignation rumors
57:20
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing amid resignation rumors
00:49
Video appears to show missile strike from Ukrainian helicopters on Russian oil depot
49:46
Watch live as US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces new gun control action
26:27
Watch live as Biden discusses March jobs report as unemployment rate drops
00:22
Electric wheelchair user worries of 'living in fear' amid cost of living crisis
00:54
Zelensky warns of more 'sick creativity' to come from Russian forces in Ukraine
01:12
How To Keep Your Energy Bills Low
00:23
Martin Lewis: Former Npower CEO slams E.ON for blaming expert over energy websites crashing
01:23
Man laughs as he’s arrested for murdering neighbour and boasts ‘I warned you’ to police
00:27
Donald Trump tells supporter 'you don't look gay' at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser
00:44
Ukrainians forced to drive over landmines left behind by Russian troops
00:39
Biden: Putin appears to be 'self-isolating' from advisers
01:37:06
Watch live as White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield holds briefing
00:52
At least I didn’t slap anybody for criticising my wife, says Rishi Sunak
44:32
Watch live as Biden gives update on energy prices in the US
02:13
Rescue dog receives ‘animal OBE’ for outstanding service
00:54
Ukraine military holds mock ‘Oscars’ for viral war videos
01:20
Putin’s advisers scared to tell him the truth, says British spy chief
01:37
Tory MP says rich Qataris are the ‘right’ immigrants, not refugees ‘in rubber boats’
47:47
Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference amid oil reserve withdrawal
02:29:14
Watch live as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches latest tourist flight into space
00:34
Trump rejects idea of running for Speaker of the House
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
00:50
US intel claims Putin 'misled' by Russian military after Ukraine setbacks
00:33
Joe Wicks receives MBE at Windsor Castle
02:53
British man buys bus to drive Ukrainian refugees to Poland
01:03:04
Watch live as Kate Bedingfield holds White House press briefing
01:10
CCTV shows knife killer’s attempted ‘massacre’ of neighbours after parking row
02:25
UK to ‘go up a gear’ in military support for Ukraine, says Boris Johnson
28:12
Watch live as Biden gives update on US Covid-19 response
00:39
Boris Johnson shares support for transgender MP Jamie Wallis
00:17
Russian state TV host Evgeny Popov calls on Americans to re-elect Trump
01:21
Conservative MP Jamie Wallis comes out as transgender, detailing previous blackmail and rape
02:10:06
Watch live as Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns from ISS on Russian spacecraft
00:17
Thieves try and steal puppy days after rescue from Ukraine
01:06
Pile-up on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania
00:59
Meteorologist phones kids while on air after realising their home is in tornado's path
01:54
White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejects resignation rumors
00:39
Biden: Putin appears to be 'self-isolating' from advisers
00:50
US intel claims Putin 'misled' by Russian military after Ukraine setbacks
00:34
Trump rejects idea of running for Speaker of the House
00:29
Blinken clarifies US not seeking regime change in Russia after Biden's speech in Poland
00:59
Biden calls Putin ‘a butcher’ during visit to Ukrainian refugee camp in Poland
01:19
Biden eats pizza with US soldiers in Poland
00:21
Biden says Nato ‘will respond in kind’ if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
01:11
Biden says he told Xi aiding Russia would put him in ‘significant jeopardy’
00:00
Watch live as Biden speaks following NATO summit on Ukraine-Russia conflict
00:32
Biden and Macron appear to give Boris Johnson cold shoulder at Nato summit
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
00:24
Wrexham fans chant Ryan Reynolds’ name as he watches team win
00:38
Snow ‘photobombs’ cricket club's team picture during cold snap
01:12
England football: Tough games will prepare team for tournaments, Southgate says
00:25
Ash Barty: World number one announces shock retirement from tennis aged 25
00:36
Joey Barton arrives at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court before delay to assault trial
00:31
Cheltenham: Racegoers arrive for this year’s festival as Honeysuckle wins big on day one
01:57
Lewis Hamilton changing name to include mother Carmen’s surname
00:45
Chelsea boss Tuchel calls out Boris Johnson over criticism of Roman Abramovich chants
00:28
Tom Brady: NFL icon announces comeback after sensational retirement U-turn
00:17
Emma Raducanu booted out of Indian Wells after losing to Petra Martic
01:08
Eddie Jones felt England’s dominant scrum deserved more after defeat in Six Nations Ireland match
01:31
Chelsea must not be sold off as part of ‘fire sale’, warns Sadiq Khan
00:00
Watch live as campaign group ‘Youth for Climate’ stage protest in Paris
01:23
Louisiana: Drone footage shows devastation caused by tornado
00:40
Deadly cyclone Gombe tears roofs from Mozambique buildings
00:47
Donald Trump dismisses climate change as ‘a thing called weather’
01:09
Nasa video visualises rise of global temperatures over last 140 years
00:40
Texas tornado: Locals flee for cover as twister touches down in Round Rock
00:32
Spain: Dust from Sahara transforms Sierra Nevada ski slopes into Martian landscape
00:55
‘It’s raining mud,’ say Malaga residents as dust from Sahara falls on Spain
01:08
Lampard on the relegation battle
01:00
UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea
01:00
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks
00:24
Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
02:33
Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'
02:49
A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell
02:29
The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year
02:42
Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'
02:17
Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'
14:18
Ghosts, Emily in Paris and A Very British Scandal | Binge or Bin episode 18
02:30
The Outsider gets its 'tone just right'
02:24
Landscapers is 'unexpected and fresh'
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
00:31
Gift bag curator reveals what's inside the guest gift bags for the Grammys
00:38
Hilarious moment naked man walks in on husband’s Zoom call
00:30
Andrea McLean on having to sell her house during career change
00:48
Pink Floyd the flamingo spotted on Texas coast 17 years after zoo escape
00:43
Loch Ness Monster hunter claims he is the first to spot Nessie in 2022
00:30
Robert Irwin appears in police campaign to 'launch elite squad' of animal officers
01:06
Hero passerby rescues elderly man from house fire
00:55
50-tonne sperm whale is escorted out to sea off the coast of Shetland
00:45
Sandhill crane escorts alligator off the Florida golf course
00:31
Queen arrives on arm of Andrew for Prince Philip’s memorial at Westminster Abbey
44:47
Watch live as the Royal Family arrives at Prince Philip’s memorial service
02:06
Prince Philip’s contribution to public life honoured at memorial service
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
02:13
Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time
01:55
AlUla Oasis View Trail
00:58
Stargazing Experience
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21