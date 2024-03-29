Gwen Stefani has teased No Doubt's upcoming reunion gig at Coachella with a behind-the-scenes video from rehearsals posted on Thursday, 28 March.

The singer posted a clip on Instagram in which she dances around with the band, dressed in cut-off shorts and jewelled tights with her hair styled in a spiky bun - prompting delighted fans to comment "The old Gwen is back."

In January the band announced they would be playing Coachella, which marks their first shows in almost a decade.