Happy Valley 'one of the UK’s best police shows' | Binge or Bin

West Yorkshire crime-drama Happy Valley has returned for a long-awaited third season and it’s “everything we missed for the last eight years”, says Binge or Bin’s Annabel Nugent.

This season sees Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) discover the remains of a murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking an series of events that leads her to Tommy, the father of her grandson Ryan and her late daughter’s rapist.

Annabel praises the “brilliant” series as “one of the UK’s best police procedurals”.