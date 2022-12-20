Netflix’s royal docuseries Harry & Meghan is a “damp squib” and doesn’t deliver on the “major bombshells and revelations” it teases, Binge or Bin’s Ellie Harrison says.

The series explores the span of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to how they stepped back from being working members of the royal family.

Ellie describes the couple’s ongoing battle with the news media as “dystopian” in that they “don’t know how to exist without the beast they’ve been fighting against.”

