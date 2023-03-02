Chris Pine reveals what Harry Styles actually said during ‘spitgate’ drama

Chris Pine has doubled down on claims that Harry Styles didn’t spit on him at the Venice Film Festival last year, in an incident that has since become known as “spitgate”.

Instead, the Hollywood star insists the pair were probably sharing an “in-joke” as they sat next to each other.

“I think Harry leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words, isn’t it?’” Pine explained.

“We had this little joke. We were all jet lagged and trying to answer questions and sometimes when you’re doing these press things your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish. So we had a joke, ‘It’s just words.’”

