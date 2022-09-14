The Handmaid's Tale: Elisabeth Moss talks upcoming tensions in season 5

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss has talked upcoming storylines ahead of the show’s fifth season.

In season four, June Osborne (Moss) and a group of rebels killed Fred Waterford, the head of a household where she was enslaved.

However the new season reveals that killing Fred might not have provided complete satisfaction for June.

“I think that June thought Fred was her villain... if she vanquished him, she would feel some sort of release from her past... that doesn’t work,” Ms Moss told TV Line.

