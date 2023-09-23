BBC apologises after clip featuring Huw Edwards is shown on BBC Breakfast

The BBC was forced to apologise this morning after a clip of presenter Huw Edwards was shown by mistake.

The show featured a segment of NewsWatch of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the northeastern Caribbean in September 2017.

Edwards was seen presenting the original clip of the broadcast, before the clip was abruptly ended.

Breakfast presenter Ben Thompson said: “You might have noticed, the eagle-eyed viewers amongst you, that that was quite an old episode, so we will find the right one and bring it to you later. Apologies for the few technical gremlins this end.”

Edwards is still suspended from the BBC in the wake of the Sun’s partly-retracted allegation that he paid a 17-year-old for explicit images.