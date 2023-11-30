Watch: Nigel Farage shouts ‘get me out of here’ as he quits I’m A Celeb trial

A panicked Nigel Farage quit an underwater trial during I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The British politician struggled as he came face to face with snakes and other critters as he had to put his head underwater to unscrew stars during the trial with campmate Nick Pickard on Wednesday (30 November).

Farge told Ant and Dec: "I'm done, sorry, I can't do it.”

When asked if he was quitting the trial, Farage said: "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here I can't do it."

Jungle rangers then took him out of his tank.