Tony Bellew’s wife explains reason behind his I’m A Celeb clash with Fred Sirieix

Tony Bellew’s wife, Rachael, has defended her partner’s clash with co-star Fred Sirieix on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

In recent days, the professional boxer has attempted to cool tension between Fred and Josie Gibson, asking him to stop interfering with the cooking.

Bellew also appeared annoyed that the First Dates star decided he would do Monday’s Bushtucker Trial, before asking anyone else if they wanted a go.

“Ant likes people to be equal,” Rachael said of her husband during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“Fred jumped up and said ‘I’ll do that’ and I think he just wanted to calm the situation. It’s fair for everyone to have a go at things.”