Ant and Dec pick who they think will win I’m A Celebrity

Ant and Dec have teased that they are already predicting who's going to win I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2023.

The pair could be seen writing down their thoughts in a clip uploaded to their Instagram story on Monday (27 November), in which they invited viewers to do the same.

The teaser came as Grace Dent exited the jungle on “medical grounds” after struggling during her first week in camp.

Last Friday, the food writer told Josie Gibson that she’d “had enough” and wanted to go home.