Nigel Farage and Nella Rose clash over immigration views: ‘You want us gone’

Nigel Farage and Nella Rose clashed over the former Ukip leader’s immigration views during Wednesday’s (22 November) episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

It came after the YouTuber and GB News host appeared to bond during their first Bushtucker Trial.

Nella confronted Farage over his views, after he told her the British population increasing by 10 million was a “good thing unless you want a GP appointment.”

“I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding,” Nella said.