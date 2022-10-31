Coldplay performed a cover of Baraye, the Iranian protest song by arrested artist Shervin Hajipour, at a concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, over the weekend.

The world-famous band were joined on stage by Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani for the rendition, which was streamed worldwide.

“We would like to do something to show that we support all the women and everybody fighting for freedom in Iran,” Chris Martin told the crowd.

Baraye features verses taken from messages that citizens had posted online sharing their individual misery, pain and grief amid the Iranian protests.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.