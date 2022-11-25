I’m a Celeb: Mike Tindall reveals what it’s like to stay at Buckingham Palace

Mike Tindall dished to Owen Warner what spending a night at Buckingham Palace is like during a chat in the I’m a Celeb camp.

When asked if he’d been to the monarch’s London residence, he casually replied: “more than most.”

He shared that there’s no need to be “suited and booted” at the palace, and you can stroll around in “jeans and a T.”

The former England rugby player married Zara Phillips, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, in 2011.

He also answered the curious Hollyoaks star’s questions about what dating a royal was like.

