James Gunn says backlash over Henry Cavill axing as Superman is 'unkind'

James Gunn has reacted to the “unkind” backlash he's seen in the aftermath of Henry Cavill's axing as Superman.

He said the decisions they make are with "sincere hearts" and always with the "story in mind."

"Noone loves to be harassed and called names, but to be frank, we've been through significantly worse," he said.

Continuing, he added that "disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions."

Henry Cavill announced he would not be reprising his role after publically confirming that he would be.

